And more images are surfacing from Tokyo Toy Show. This time, thanks to @gadepon on Twitter, we can share for you the next entry in the Masterpiece + (plus) sub-line: Smokescreen is coming in vibrant cartoon accurate colors and deco (taking out most of the original logos), and it will include a new extra cartoon-accurate face (that you may love or not). According to the information shown on the display, it will be a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive item. His release will be this winter, and pre-order will go up this summer for 8,500 yen or $78.53 approximately.





