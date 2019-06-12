|
Takara Tomy Masterpiece Smokescreen MP-19 + (Anime Colors) Smokescreen
And more images are surfacing from Tokyo Toy Show. This time, thanks to @gadepon on Twitter
,* we can share for you the next entry in the Masterpiece + (plus) sub-line: Smokescreen is coming in vibrant cartoon accurate colors and deco (taking out most of the original logos), and it will include a new extra cartoon-accurate face (that you may love or not). According to the information shown on the display, it will be a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive item.*His release will be this winter, and pre-order will go up this summer for*8,500 yen or $78.53 approximately.
