Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy Titan Cybertron Metroplex Official Turnaround Videos
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:31 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,290
Transformers Legacy Titan Cybertron Metroplex Official Turnaround Videos


Once again, thanks to Hasbro designer*Sam ?King Samlock? Smith on Instagram*we have a new set of official turnaround videos. Now it’s turn of*Transformers Legacy*Titan Cybertron Metroplex. The videos feature the new ?Legacy style? format seen in the Legacy Wreck N’ Rule Springer videos with a new colorful Legacy frame showing the CAD files of Metroplex in his 3 modes: Robot mode, “work” mode and alt mode. Watch all the videos after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! * Legacy Metroplex bot mode https://www.instagram.com/p/CdpMZUbsyS_/ * Legacy Metroplex “work” mode https://www.instagram.com/p/CdpMlqvMh3k/ &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Titan Cybertron Metroplex Official Turnaround Videos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:05 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.