|
Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime Update: IIES Display Base
Yolopark, via their Facebook account
, have shared a new update of their*Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime. We have images of the*IIES (Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System) Display Base which will be included only with the Deluxe version release of this new collectible. You can*spread open the base by rotating the center dial for 140° clockwise and to close back rotate back 140° anticlockwise. There are visible interconnected gears inside that move when you extend the base. The 24? Cybertronian Optimus Prime with IIES will be full revealed this June 28, and full price for both regular and Deluxe version will » Continue Reading.
The post Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime Update: IIES Display Base
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca