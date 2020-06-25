|
Symbiote Studios Enters A Multiyear Licensing Deal With Hasbro: Transformers Plushies
Symbiote Studios has signed a multiyear licensing deal with Hasbro to produce plushies, shirts, and pins based on the Transformers franchise. Official Press Release: Symbiote Studios has signed a multiyear licensing deal with Hasbro Symbiote Studios is proud to announce we have signed a multiyear licensing deal with Hasbro in order to produce Plush, Pins and Shirts based on popular Hasbro Brands. These brands include GI Joe, Transformers, Power Rangers, My Little Pony, Dungeons and Dragons and Magic the Gathering. The first products will be shown this June with releases through out the year. For more information please visit https://shop.symbiotestudios.com
