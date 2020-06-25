Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Symbiote Studios Enters A Multiyear Licensing Deal With Hasbro: Transformers Plushies


Symbiote Studios has signed a multiyear licensing deal with Hasbro to produce plushies, shirts, and pins based on the Transformers franchise. Official Press Release: Symbiote Studios has signed a multiyear licensing deal with Hasbro Symbiote Studios is proud to announce we have signed a multiyear licensing deal with Hasbro in order to produce Plush, Pins and Shirts based on popular Hasbro Brands. These brands include GI Joe, Transformers, Power Rangers, My Little Pony, Dungeons and Dragons and Magic the Gathering. The first products will be shown this June with releases through out the year. For more information please visit https://shop.symbiotestudios.com

The post Symbiote Studios Enters A Multiyear Licensing Deal With Hasbro: Transformers Plushies, Shirts And More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



wervenom
Re: Symbiote Studios Enters A Multiyear Licensing Deal With Hasbro: Transformers Plus
Man I saw the word Symbiote and got all excited
