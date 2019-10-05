|
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: March 2020
TFW2005 member Lucas35 sounds the Previews World
IDW comics solicitations alarm for March 2020, giving our recent reveal
of the Transformers vs. The Terminator mini-series another chance to shine in the spotlight. Leading off are listings for covers A & B of that series, in addition to Transformers #19, Galaxies #7
and volume 2
of The Change in Their Nature. Check out the cover artwork attached to this post, then share your thoughts on the 2005 boards! Transformers vs. Terminator #1 (W) David Mariotte, John Barber, Tom Waltz (A) Alex Milne (CA) Gavin Fullerton (Cover B: » Continue Reading.
