Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Arcee Official In-Hand Images
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
have been pretty active these days. We can share for you new official in-hand images of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Deluxe Arcee. We have a closer look at Cyberverse Deluxe Arcee (released in Japan as Cyberverse Action Master Arcee) showing off her colors and posability and comparison shots next to Cyberverse Deluxe Rodimus and Grimlock. To top it all, we have a fun image with Arcee riding Grimlock in dino mode, recreating an scene from the Transformers Cyberverse cartoon. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post, and then » Continue Reading.
