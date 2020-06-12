Third Party company Zeta Toys, via their*Weibo account
, have uploaded images of their*Zeta-EX10 Spacetron (G1 Astrotrain). 3P Collectors may recognize that this is in fact a metallic redeco of*Toyworld Devil Star
*/ Evila Star
, in cartoon accurate colors. Robot mode stands*around 22 cm for those wondering about scale. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. A good chance to grab this mold if you missed it back in the day. Check all the mirrored images after the break and then sound off your impressions on the » Continue Reading.
