Today, 07:31 PM
GotBot
Robot Master
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 740
A Very Transformers Christmas 2
What happens when Soundwave gets his very own ornament for the holidays from Megatron himself? How will Starscream react? Check it all out.

Happy Holidays, everyone!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrZxq5yRwvQ
