Machinima shares their third promotional poster for Titans Return, and this time we can see the enormous Metroplex coming into action. We had previously seen images and a Trypticon poster
, followed by Emissary’s poster
(voiced by Jason David Frank, the original Green Ranger) and now thanks to*Machinima’s Facebook Page
we get our first poster of Metroplex walking to face his rival Trypticon. Metroplex will be voiced by*Nolan North who has had a very active career in animation, movies and video games and was part of the Transformers franchise when he was the voice of Smokescreen in Transformers » Continue Reading.
The post Machinimas Titans Return Metroplex Poster
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...