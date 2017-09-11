Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Machinimas Titans Return Metroplex Poster


Machinima shares their third promotional poster for Titans Return, and this time we can see the enormous Metroplex coming into action. We had previously seen images and a Trypticon poster, followed by Emissary’s poster (voiced by Jason David Frank, the original Green Ranger) and now thanks to*Machinima’s Facebook Page we get our first poster of Metroplex walking to face his rival Trypticon. Metroplex will be voiced by*Nolan North who has had a very active career in animation, movies and video games and was part of the Transformers franchise when he was the voice of Smokescreen in Transformers &#187; Continue Reading.

