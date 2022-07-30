Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
ACGHK 2022 ? Transformers Masterpiece MPG-02 Trainbot Getsuei Prototype Images


Once again, thanks to Taghobby we have images of the color prototypes of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MPG-02 Trainbot Getsuei which is on display at*the*ACGHK 2022*event (Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong 2022). Two color prototypes were shown. One in robot mode and another one in his realistic EF65-1000 train mode. See the new images after the jump and then click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#160;

The post ACGHK 2022 – Transformers Masterpiece MPG-02 Trainbot Getsuei Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



