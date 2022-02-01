Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,703
ACGHK 2022 ? Transformers Masterpiece MP-56 Trailbreaker Prototype Images



Via Taghobby*we have some updates of the Hasbro booth at*the*ACGHK 2022 event (Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong 2022). A two prototypes of the upcoming*Masterpiece MP-56 Trailbreaker*were on display. A color prototype in robot mode and an orange and clear plastic prototype in alt mode. The later is quite interesting since it gives us an idea of the parts and panel of this new Masterpiece toy. Don’t forget that you can find pre-orders for MP-56 Trailbreaker via our sponsors links below. He’s scheduled for release by*See the images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Sponsor Links:*
