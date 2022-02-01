Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,703

ACGHK 2022 ? Transformers Masterpiece MP-56 Trailbreaker Prototype Images





Via Taghobby we have some updates of the Hasbro booth at the ACGHK 2022 event (Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong 2022). Two prototypes of the upcoming Masterpiece MP-56 Trailbreaker were on display. A color prototype in robot mode and an orange and clear plastic prototype in alt mode. The later is quite interesting since it gives us an idea of the parts and panel of this new Masterpiece toy.

