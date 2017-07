Rom vs. Transformers: Shining Armor #1 full preview

This week's Optimus Prime #9 had a special bonus included with digital copies of the issue: an ashcan preview for the first five pages of Rom vs. Transformers: Shining Armor #1! While the full issue won't be released until July 19, in this preview we learn more of the first Cybertronian to join the Solstar Order, Stardrive–including how she first met Rom and her growing up under the Order's care. Check out the preview pages, provided by TFW2005 board member Lucas35, after the break!