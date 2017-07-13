|
Rom vs. Transformers: Shining Armor #1 full preview
This week’s Optimus Prime #9 had a special bonus included with digital copies of the issue: an ashcan preview for the first five pages of Rom vs. Transformers: Shining Armor #1! While the full issue won’t be released until July 19, in this preview we learn more of the first Cybertronian to join the Solstar Order, Stardrive–including how she first met Rom and her growing up under the Order’s care. Check out the preview pages, provided by TFW2005 board member Lucas35, after the break!
The post Rom vs. Transformers: Shining Armor #1 full preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.