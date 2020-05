Discount Film School: Interview With Freddie Williams II

Freddie Williams II, credited with two upcoming retailer incentive covers for the Transformers vs. The Terminator mini-series, recently completed a career-spanning interview with Frankie Frain for Red Cow Entertainment's Discount Film School. Do you find yourself having to adopt other styles, or when you are hired [is a publisher] hiring the Freddie style? There is a balance [to] becoming a unique individual and then that becomes your brand vs. accidentally being so unique that you're on the outskirts, and now you're only very niche and [a publisher] can only apply you to very specific rare projects.