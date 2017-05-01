Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers The Last Knight Hasbro Promotional Box


Transformers The Last Knight is getting closer and closer to release and it’s time for Hasbro to unleash its PR juggernaut once again. Each movie has seen a promotional box full of figures and items related to the upcoming film for that year. Transformers TLK now joins the party. TFW2005 received this years box, which features artwork all over and inside the shipping container. The toys inside are items that just released last week, and to most members on TFW2005 were seen well before that, so we won’t dig into the individual toys themselves. You can check reviews and feedback &#187; Continue Reading.

