|
Imaginarium Art Frenzy Statue Contest
Imaginarium Art Official Facebook
Account has shared an interesting contest for a Frenzy Statue. According to the announcement, you will have an opportunity to win this statue. Just keep your optics on the announcement this June 29, at 7:00 PM (Singapore time). We hope any of our members could win this exclusive item. You can check the picture after the jump and don’t forget to click on the bar to share your thoughts at the 2005 Boards.
The post Imaginarium Art Frenzy Statue Contest
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.