Old Today, 09:42 PM   #1
Setsuna
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2019
Location: Canada
Posts: 15
FS: StudioSeries, TR, BlackSeries, MarvelLegends
Selling these to make room

Paypal only

my feedback thread from TFW2005 here

Shipping from Alberta

PM if interested

All figures are complete and displayed only in smoke free home

They’re all currently just sitting in storage & waiting for a new home, so make me an offer if there's anything that interests you!

Listing prices are in CAD

Kingdom Primal (MISB) - SOLD
SS66 Constructicon Overload (MISB) - $42 SOLD

CUSTOMS (De-headmastered, can transform without removing head)
Takara Legends Hot Rod with 3D printed Spoiler - $50
Takara Legends Kup with 3D printed Laser Musket - $30
Takara Legends Blurr - $50

CHUG Trailbreaker - $12

Studio Series

Bayverse Autobots

SS32 + SS05 Optimus Prime (Custom paint, swapped leg covers, Blades and gun) - $80
SS49 Bumblebee - $35
SS01 Bumblebee (Custom paint, missing gun) - $20
SS10 Jazz - $30
SS14 Ironhide (Custom foldable bumper) - $60
SS04 Ratchet - $40

*ALL SS AUTOBOTS FOR $200

Bayverse Decepticons

SS13 Megatron (Custom metallic paintjob) - $45
SS06 Starscream (Custom paint, Magnetic Launcher, Gatling gun, and Thrusters) - $75
SS08 Blackout + Scorponok (Custom articulated hands and 3D printed gun and paintjob) $85
SS28 Barricade (Custom paintjob) - $40

Bonecrusher and Brawl are custom painted but cant transform, their ankles are broken - $15 for both

*ALL DECEPTICONS FOR $200

Star Wars Black Series
ROTJ Endor Luke Skywalker - $25
Armorer - $15
Heavy Infantry Mandalorian Paz Visla- $35
Sabine Wren - $40
IG11 - $40

ALL SW FIGS for $100

Marvel Legends MCU
Black order Thanos BAF, Cull Obsidian BAF, Proxima Midnight, Corcus Glaive, and Ebony Maw (loose) - $150
Captain America LOT (Caps TCW, CW, and Crossbones) $85
Ironman LOT ( Warmachines and Iron Man) $50
Autobots
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 85C78E0E-0317-4B9C-94C4-47BA28B54EF7.jpg Views: 0 Size: 19.9 KB ID: 48971   Click image for larger version Name: 8947E108-C819-4671-8185-DDD4DE957212.jpg Views: 0 Size: 17.1 KB ID: 48972   Click image for larger version Name: 42381CCF-F41F-4E9E-81C9-88E1E73416A1.jpg Views: 0 Size: 15.3 KB ID: 48973   Click image for larger version Name: 4BFC8BB4-0877-4A29-AE40-68D9B5AB6033.jpg Views: 0 Size: 16.6 KB ID: 48974   Click image for larger version Name: 0527C1A3-0C41-41CB-B5CD-7DE60DD7E9D3.jpg Views: 0 Size: 16.1 KB ID: 48975  

Click image for larger version Name: 7AAC5E13-F7D2-4B24-8CA4-4622FAF89DCE.jpg Views: 0 Size: 16.6 KB ID: 48976   Click image for larger version Name: B95245C5-1323-4FF8-B3BF-6AB8511FA853.jpg Views: 0 Size: 15.7 KB ID: 48977   Click image for larger version Name: 29F4CB8C-7BE9-4219-A81B-84138297311A.jpg Views: 0 Size: 19.6 KB ID: 48978   Click image for larger version Name: DFB263B4-CB3E-433D-834F-D80969A23FF4.jpg Views: 0 Size: 19.6 KB ID: 48979   Click image for larger version Name: BC3E2206-9BF5-4DBC-BFDD-37510640F89B.jpg Views: 0 Size: 15.0 KB ID: 48980  

Click image for larger version Name: A8423800-9420-4548-97DB-F349AB29C762.jpg Views: 0 Size: 15.9 KB ID: 48981   Click image for larger version Name: BF154FD3-0614-41EE-92EF-73869F1091F0.jpg Views: 0 Size: 17.8 KB ID: 48982   Click image for larger version Name: A11A67C5-C550-401E-8C41-726FE58D8F03.jpg Views: 0 Size: 16.5 KB ID: 48983   Click image for larger version Name: 30A91D42-3AC1-406D-8F0C-261C32FAA9D5.jpg Views: 0 Size: 14.2 KB ID: 48984   Click image for larger version Name: 9FA81D98-0F37-4B19-974F-D918326E95D4.jpg Views: 0 Size: 14.9 KB ID: 48985  
Decepticons
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 11A90FA6-DC86-43A1-9B9D-7C2577451FA4.jpg Views: 0 Size: 19.8 KB ID: 48986   Click image for larger version Name: 5BB75016-FFD3-4F03-9CD2-B734C00AD91C.jpg Views: 0 Size: 11.6 KB ID: 48987   Click image for larger version Name: 5F20DCD9-BD1F-4748-982C-1AF6A27E29DB.jpg Views: 0 Size: 13.0 KB ID: 48988   Click image for larger version Name: 716E2750-B647-4F3A-A5A9-A65BC5E9BFCE.jpg Views: 0 Size: 20.0 KB ID: 48989   Click image for larger version Name: 43586916-8425-4C4C-A8FC-788791E727FE.jpg Views: 0 Size: 14.9 KB ID: 48990  

Click image for larger version Name: BE8BD21A-0103-4B7E-9B1B-9B6FD9E0A9B1.jpg Views: 0 Size: 13.3 KB ID: 48991   Click image for larger version Name: 61944A1F-B670-4454-896E-9E3DE1E17529.jpg Views: 0 Size: 12.0 KB ID: 48992   Click image for larger version Name: 0C5F4F43-1D18-4C63-8CA9-DF96706C3AF0.jpg Views: 0 Size: 15.4 KB ID: 48993   Click image for larger version Name: 0BC11FFA-67D6-4CF8-A957-1E09E4CACFD6.jpg Views: 0 Size: 17.7 KB ID: 48994   Click image for larger version Name: E4C1EF6A-3B0D-47EF-9974-8D1DA1F56CA9.jpg Views: 0 Size: 16.4 KB ID: 48995  

Click image for larger version Name: E80527E3-910D-4AE8-A63B-038CD2E55F08.jpg Views: 0 Size: 16.6 KB ID: 48996   Click image for larger version Name: 55A9B5FE-9074-4A58-96BD-7EDA6295BA9D.jpg Views: 0 Size: 16.2 KB ID: 48997  
Star wars Black Series and Marvel Legends
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 5E3969B2-9D3C-4508-AB28-674A08B10B0B.jpg Views: 1 Size: 20.3 KB ID: 48998   Click image for larger version Name: 2F406DCE-C6BC-452E-A011-64D3D984343F.jpg Views: 1 Size: 19.6 KB ID: 48999   Click image for larger version Name: 1274CD61-8991-4D9B-B152-BA9D08B22187.jpg Views: 1 Size: 19.5 KB ID: 49000   Click image for larger version Name: D7645AB6-5D03-4000-9648-731C583F5D1C.jpg Views: 1 Size: 20.0 KB ID: 49001   Click image for larger version Name: 39C408C7-7251-41C2-8F4D-E02205AD646B.jpg Views: 1 Size: 19.8 KB ID: 49002  

Click image for larger version Name: E9B1813A-4C0A-4308-8B6B-CC57A7596AE4.jpg Views: 1 Size: 20.0 KB ID: 49003  
TR customs. Can transform without removing headmaster

And T30 Trailbreaker
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: EC4B46F3-022C-4BC8-B2F2-05A86E343DB2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 15.6 KB ID: 49004   Click image for larger version Name: DA813368-027E-48BC-970D-CDF217C7C06D.jpg Views: 0 Size: 13.7 KB ID: 49005   Click image for larger version Name: 51CBF034-9833-4614-A155-E6976ECB5800.jpg Views: 0 Size: 14.5 KB ID: 49006   Click image for larger version Name: D8308A4A-F9B1-4DA9-AEEC-1126BEE0732F.jpg Views: 0 Size: 13.3 KB ID: 49007   Click image for larger version Name: BCC67E02-427A-4C51-B61D-5F9E0C0B823B.jpg Views: 0 Size: 18.6 KB ID: 49008  

Click image for larger version Name: 2DA33701-588E-4FD9-83CC-2F4523A570DC.jpg Views: 0 Size: 19.8 KB ID: 49009   Click image for larger version Name: 340A5054-B4EE-44AA-84C5-645E1F2C287C.jpg Views: 0 Size: 13.7 KB ID: 49010   Click image for larger version Name: E446431D-0060-46C1-BD50-1CC4B0F119A3.jpg Views: 0 Size: 15.7 KB ID: 49011  
