Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe Smokescreen Out In The UK


Attention UK collectors! 2005 Board member*Underlord*is giving us the heads up of his sighting of the*Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe Smokescreen at UK retail. Smokescreen was spotted at*Smyths in Tollgate. It’s good to point out that only 3 copies of Smokescreen were found, with no trace of the rest of this wave’s figures (Arcee, Allicon and Airwave). We hope the other toys will pop up soon an it’s not a Smokescreen solid case. Happy hunting!

