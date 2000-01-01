Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Hasbros Tariff Debacle
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:32 PM   #1
JonoPrime
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Burlington, ON
Posts: 462
Hasbros Tariff Debacle
Heres an interesting read regarding how tariffs are affecting the toy industry: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hasbr...132801521.html

Mind you, its mainly from the US perspective. ... Yet a lot of what happens there has a tendency to trickle on over to us as well

One part in particular stood out to me; If the tariffs drive up the price of toys, Hasbro expects consumers will buy fewer of them  or buy cheaper, potentially unsafe toys instead.

Just curious of others thoughts & perspectives as to what the future may hold for the cost and/or availability of our beloved plastic bots.

Hopefully, were not clamouring for the good ol days of a $30 deluxe in the coming months
JonoPrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:45 PM   #2
neevnav
Armada
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Ontario
Posts: 648
Re: Hasbros Tariff Debacle
Fortunately for us, most of the Transformers are now made in Vietnam.
__________________
neevnav is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Powermaster Dreadwind and Darkwing. Dreadwing lot
Transformers
Lot, 24 x Vintage Transformers Toys for Parts
Transformers
Transformers KRE-O Kreo Destruction Site Devastator 36951 Set W/ Ironhide Kreon
Transformers
Sealed case of 2 Transformers MASTERPIECE OPTIMUS PRIME (MP-10) W/ VECTOR SIGMA
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Legends Class lot 12
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Legends Class lot of 8
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:28 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.