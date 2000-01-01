Today, 01:32 PM #1 JonoPrime Beast Machine Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Burlington, ON Posts: 462 Hasbros Tariff Debacle



Hopefully, were not clamouring for the good ol days of a $30 deluxe in the coming months Heres an interesting read regarding how tariffs are affecting the toy industry: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hasbr...132801521.html Mind you, its mainly from the US perspective. ... Yet a lot of what happens there has a tendency to trickle on over to us as wellOne part in particular stood out to me; If the tariffs drive up the price of toys, Hasbro expects consumers will buy fewer of them  or buy cheaper, potentially unsafe toys instead.Just curious of others thoughts & perspectives as to what the future may hold for the cost and/or availability of our beloved plastic bots.Hopefully, were not clamouring for the good ol days of a $30 deluxe in the coming months

Fortunately for us, most of the Transformers are now made in Vietnam.

