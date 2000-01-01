|
zfarsh TFCon Toronto Sale/Trade
I will be at TFCon Toronto on Saturday July 13.
I will favor trades for FT Roadking Motormaster (dont care for the box), and will work with you.
Prices are Canadian and in USD
All are opened / displayed, unless otherwise stated
Items for Purchase or used for Trade
FT Hydra = 180 CAD or 135 USD
Complete with box, never transformed. High end decal decepticon emblem applied on the center of both chests
MISB Maketoys Maestro MP Jazz G2 TFCon Exclusive = 190 CAD or 145 USD
Mint in sealed box, never opened
Takara MP-32 Optimal Primal = 115 CAD or 85 USD
Complete with box. Transformed twice. This is the re-issue version.
More Items to come...
WANTED
#1 - FT Roadking MotorMaster
Note: I DONT need the box, just the figure be in great condition. Pls advise if any defects and what, so i can contact the factory and see if they can help me. Pls tell me how many times transformed, and if missing any accessories (dont care about instructions)
