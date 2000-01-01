zfarsh Beast Machine Join Date: Sep 2013 Location: Oakville Canada Posts: 450

zfarsh TFCon Toronto Sale/Trade I will be at TFCon Toronto on Saturday July 13.



I will favor trades for FT Roadking Motormaster (dont care for the box), and will work with you.





Prices are Canadian and in USD



All are opened / displayed, unless otherwise stated



Items for Purchase or used for Trade





FT Hydra = 180 CAD or 135 USD

Complete with box, never transformed. High end decal decepticon emblem applied on the center of both chests







MISB Maketoys Maestro MP Jazz G2 TFCon Exclusive = 190 CAD or 145 USD

Mint in sealed box, never opened





Takara MP-32 Optimal Primal = 115 CAD or 85 USD

Complete with box. Transformed twice. This is the re-issue version.







More Items to come...







WANTED



#1 - FT Roadking MotorMaster

Note: I DONT need the box, just the figure be in great condition. Pls advise if any defects and what, so i can contact the factory and see if they can help me. Pls tell me how many times transformed, and if missing any accessories (dont care about instructions)



