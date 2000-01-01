Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:58 PM   #1
zfarsh
Beast Machine
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: Oakville Canada
Posts: 450
zfarsh TFCon Toronto Sale/Trade
I will be at TFCon Toronto on Saturday July 13.

I will favor trades for FT Roadking Motormaster (dont care for the box), and will work with you.


Prices are Canadian and in USD

All are opened / displayed, unless otherwise stated

Items for Purchase or used for Trade


FT Hydra = 180 CAD or 135 USD
Complete with box, never transformed. High end decal decepticon emblem applied on the center of both chests



MISB Maketoys Maestro MP Jazz G2 TFCon Exclusive = 190 CAD or 145 USD
Mint in sealed box, never opened


Takara MP-32 Optimal Primal = 115 CAD or 85 USD
Complete with box. Transformed twice. This is the re-issue version.



More Items to come...



-----------------------------------------------



WANTED

#1 - FT Roadking MotorMaster
Note: I DONT need the box, just the figure be in great condition. Pls advise if any defects and what, so i can contact the factory and see if they can help me. Pls tell me how many times transformed, and if missing any accessories (dont care about instructions)

..
Last edited by zfarsh; Today at 01:19 PM.
zfarsh is offline
