Super_Megatron
Transformers: The Last Knight Concept Art By Josh Nizzi  Cybertronian Fighter, Cyber


Artist*Josh Nizzi*treated us with more The Last Knight concept art this week via his*Instagran acount. Once again, we have a look at some interesting ideas and reveals about some key characters. The Last Knight Cybertronian Fighter * Originally an alt mode idea for one of the Cybertronian Knights that finally ended as Megatron's alt mode. It's good to notice that this design is inverted compared to the what we saw in the film, so it may explain why Megatrons thrusters face forwards in the film. Cybertronian*Alien*Knight***The knights were originally going to have influence from different cultures, but &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Concept Art By Josh Nizzi  Cybertronian Fighter, Cybertronian "Alien" Knight & Berserker Mask appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



