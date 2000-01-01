Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:56 AM   #1
bondo21
Earthrise Doubledealer for Sale
I have a new, unopened Earthrise Doubledealer for sale. I went to return it to Walmart but I had lost the receipt. I was told that due to COVID-19, they cannot take items back without a receipt. They actually literally suggested to me that items without a receipt are more likely to have the virus on them than items with a receipt.

Looking to sell it for what I paid which after tax was about $79. Im in Kitchener-Waterloo and can come to you for a local pickup. Not interested in trades.
Today, 12:22 PM   #2
Yonoid
Re: Earthrise Doubledealer for Sale
I have a new, unopened Earthrise Doubledealer for sale. I went to return it to Walmart but I had lost the receipt. I was told that due to COVID-19, they cannot take items back without a receipt. They actually literally suggested to me that items without a receipt are more likely to have the virus on them than items with a receipt.

Looking to sell it for what I paid which after tax was about $79. Im in Kitchener-Waterloo and can come to you for a local pickup. Not interested in trades.

Looking to sell it for what I paid which after tax was about $79. Im in Kitchener-Waterloo and can come to you for a local pickup. Not interested in trades.
if you paid by credit card at that store they can look up the invoice
Today, 12:45 PM   #3
bondo21
Re: Earthrise Doubledealer for Sale
I tried that as I know many other places can do that and do it rather quickly and easily. They told me there’s a “privacy act” that doesn’t allow them to do that as of about 8 months ago. They couldn’t say whether that was some government thing or a Walmart policy, nor could they tell me why if I gave them my permission to look up my transaction history, how it would violate my privacy. In typical Walmart fashion, the answer was just “I don’t know, this just came down from head office.”
