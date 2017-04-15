Care of TFW2005 member ar78, we also have a confirmation of the Legion class for Transformers The Last Knight hitting US retail. The first assortment of these pocket-sized ‘bots features redecos of earlier Legion class toys to give us Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Grimlock, and Barricade in Legion scale. They were spotted alongside the already-sighted Deluxes and Voyagers at a Toys R Us in MA. Happy hunting, everyone!
The post Transformers The Last Knight Legion class sighted at US retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...