Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,354

Transformers The Last Knight Legion class sighted at US retail



Care of TFW2005 member ar78, we also have a confirmation of the Legion class for Transformers The Last Knight hitting US retail. The first assortment of these pocket-sized ‘bots features redecos of earlier Legion class toys to give us Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Grimlock, and Barricade in Legion scale. They were spotted alongside the already-sighted Deluxes and Voyagers at a Toys R Us in MA. Happy hunting, everyone!



The post







More... Care of TFW2005 member ar78, we also have a confirmation of the Legion class for Transformers The Last Knight hitting US retail. The first assortment of these pocket-sized ‘bots features redecos of earlier Legion class toys to give us Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Grimlock, and Barricade in Legion scale. They were spotted alongside the already-sighted Deluxes and Voyagers at a Toys R Us in MA. Happy hunting, everyone!The post Transformers The Last Knight Legion class sighted at US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________