E-Hobby’s Twitter
*has shared some new images of their upcoming exclusive release, Magna Convoy. This redeco of Classics Optimus Prime with a couple of extra accessories looks sharp in his blue deco, which comes out very well in these images. There’s also a great pic of Magna alongside the other E-Hobby Generations exclusives from the last few years – Grand Scourge, Convobat, and Deadlock. They make for a nice grouping! Check out the images attached to this post.
The post E-Hobby Magna Convoy new images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...