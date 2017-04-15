Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
E-Hobby Magna Convoy new images


E-Hobby’s Twitter*has shared some new images of their upcoming exclusive release, Magna Convoy. This redeco of Classics Optimus Prime with a couple of extra accessories looks sharp in his blue deco, which comes out very well in these images. There’s also a great pic of Magna alongside the other E-Hobby Generations exclusives from the last few years – Grand Scourge, Convobat, and Deadlock. They make for a nice grouping! Check out the images attached to this post.

