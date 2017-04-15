Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,354

Transformers The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Changers found at US retail



More... With the street date for Transformers The Last Knight’s toyline just a few days away, it should be no surprise that some retailers are breaking the street date. Our latest report comes via TFW2005 user Ravaged83 who reports finding the Tiny Turbo Changers assortment of the Transformers The Last Knight toyline at the*Bunker Hill Toys”R”Us in Houston, TX.* There are bound to be even more sightings of these and the other toys in the days leading up to the line’s launch – so be sure to share what you are finding in our Transformers Sightings board.The post Transformers The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Changers found at US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

