Thanks to*PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube, we can share for you a nice set of images of the impressive*Transformers Studio Series Devastator*for your viewing pleasure. After many months we finally have a look at the complete combination of all Studio Series Constructicons. Devastator sure looks as a great piece for your collection and a great update to the 2009 ROTF Devastator
toy. Studio Series Devastator features a great amount of details and parts with a decent amount or articulation in shoulders, elbows, hips and ankles, but he’s lacking some movement in the head and knees. This seems to be a problem if » Continue Reading.
