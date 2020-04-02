Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series Devastator In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,502
Transformers Studio Series Devastator In-Hand Images


Thanks to*PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube, we can share for you a nice set of images of the impressive*Transformers Studio Series Devastator*for your viewing pleasure. After many months we finally have a look at the complete combination of all Studio Series Constructicons. Devastator sure looks as a great piece for your collection and a great update to the 2009 ROTF Devastator toy. Studio Series Devastator features a great amount of details and parts with a decent amount or articulation in shoulders, elbows, hips and ankles, but he’s lacking some movement in the head and knees. This seems to be a problem if &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series Devastator In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:56 PM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,733
Re: Transformers Studio Series Devastator In-Hand Images
fugly
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
100% COMPLETE Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-24 Star Saber MISB MP
Transformers
MP-09B MP-9B Masterpiece Transformer Black Rodimus Convoy MP Takara Tomy
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-32 Convoy Beast Wars Action Figure MIB
Transformers
DX9 D05 Chigurh (MP Astrotrain) Transformers Masterpiece MIB
Transformers
Transformers Unique toys UT Y-01 Fuel Supply Provider G1 Octane MISB
Transformers
Lot of 7 Battle Beasts (G1 Transformers related) retro vintage action figures
Transformers
Transformers ReAction Wave 1 Figure Set Megatron Optimus Soundwave Lot Super7 G1
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.