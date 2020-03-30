|
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, Léo Chiola Character Design Artwork
With fair warning to story spoilers after the read more jump depending upon your season 3
viewing progress, Digital Dimension concept artist and character designer Léo Chiola shared
more of his Cyberverse artwork. Quintesson Scientist & Proto Scientist concepts for Transformers: Cyberverse season 3! A sample of Chiolas designs are attached to this post, click here
to visit the entire gallery then sound off on the 2005 boards!
