Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Wave 3 Spotted In Canada

Via friend site Cybertron.ca *we can report that the*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Wave 3 has been potted in Canada. Refraktor (Reflector), Brunt and Red Alert were found at*EB Games in Vaughn Mills. Time to dash to you local EB Games stores to try to grab these new figures for your collections. Ready to buy 3 Refraktors? We bet you are ready to buy them. Happy hunting to all fellow Canadian fans!