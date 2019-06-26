|
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Wave 3 Spotted In Canada
Via friend site Cybertron.ca
*we can report that the*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Wave 3 has been potted in Canada. Refraktor (Reflector), Brunt and Red Alert were found at*EB Games in Vaughn Mills. Time to dash to you local EB Games stores to try to grab these new figures for your collections. Ready to buy 3 Refraktors? We bet you are ready to buy them. Happy hunting to all fellow Canadian fans!
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.