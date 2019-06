down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 5,119

Transformers Siege Wave 3 Voyager and Battle Masters Released at Retail Thanks to The7thParallelfor letting us know they have found Wave 3 Voyagers and Battle Masters at an EB Games in Ontario.



Wave 3 Voyagers include Springer and a repack of Starscream from Wave 2.



Wave 3 Battle Masters include Smashdown, Caliburst, and a repack of Firedrive.



Have you found these yet? Looking forward to them? (My money is on "yes!") Then let us know in the Canadian Transformers Sighting Thread!



