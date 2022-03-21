Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Wave 4 Deluxe & Voyager Product Numbers Found


Thanks once again to TFW’s Jtprime17 we now have news about the upcoming Transformers Legacy Wave 4, which will include the following figures: Tra Gen Legacy ev Deluxe Cheetor Pr Product number: F3516 Tra Gen Legacy ev Deluxe Wheeljack Pr Product Number: F3307 Tra Gen legacy ev Deluxe Stunticon Breakdown Product Number: F3036 Tra Gen legacy ev voyager Twincast Product Number: F3059 The first two will be repacks of previous figures, while Breakdown will be another member of the Legacy Stunticon team and Twincast will presumably be a redeco of the Kingdom/Legacy Blaster figure. We have no images of these &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Wave 4 Deluxe & Voyager Product Numbers Found appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



