Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy Trailer
And we have a nice surprise for you. The Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy trailer is online! The reveal of this trailer, via Comicbook.com website
, is ahead of its public reveal which we reported previously here
.*Check out the synopsis below: A group of young Bots fresh from Cybertron (Hot Shot, Whirl, Medix, Hoist and Wedge), have the honor of being the first-ever class to enroll in Earths Rescue Bot Training Academy and learn how to become Earth heroes through hands-on experience. The series is a followup to Transformers: Rescue Bots, which aired on Discovery Family for four seasons. You » Continue Reading.
