Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #27 iTunes Preview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,982
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #27 iTunes Preview


Cybertron’s winged moon, untethered from the planet and adrift in space, is in peril – from its slow descent towards the solar system’s star to new visitors who have their own plans for what to do with the moon. Read all about it in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers issue #27, due in shops January 20th, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Livio Ramondelli (Cover Artist), Red Powell (Cover Artist), Nicole Goux (Cover Artist) Can the remaining scientists and engineers hold their own until back-up arrives from &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #27 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT, 17 , ACTION FIGURES, ARMADA, ENERGON & more
Transformers
Autobot Cliffjumper Classics Deluxe 2006 NEW MIB Hasbro Transformers
Transformers
***G1*** Vintage Transformers Points Lot
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS MOVIE REAL GEAR ROBOTS AUTOBOT SPEED DIAL 800 NEAR MINT!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS MOVIE REAL GEAR ROBOTS AUTOBOT LongView NEAR MINT!
Transformers
Transformers Autobot JAZZ From The First Transformers Movie
Transformers
Transformers Bumblebee Movie Studio Series 22 Dropkick MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:35 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.