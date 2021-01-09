Cybertron’s winged moon, untethered from the planet and adrift in space, is in peril – from its slow descent towards the solar system’s star to new visitors who have their own plans for what to do with the moon. Read all about it in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers issue #27, due in shops January 20th, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Livio Ramondelli (Cover Artist), Red Powell (Cover Artist), Nicole Goux (Cover Artist) Can the remaining scientists and engineers hold their own until back-up arrives from » Continue Reading.
