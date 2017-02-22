Thanks to SoundtrackTracklist.com which recently revealed
the Power Rangers (2017) Soundtrack for our sister site TokuNation, is revealing
the soundtrack release for*Transformers: The Last Knight. Once again, the soundtrack will be available digitally and on the same day as the release of the movie. Check out the technical details below: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (OST) from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight. Music composed by Steve Jablonsky. Source: Transformers The Last Knight Movie Style: Original Soundtrack Music by Steve Jablonsky Label: Released: June 23, 2017 (Digital) The site states that the track list will be posted soon.
