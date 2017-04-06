L1FTER Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Toronto Posts: 53

Masterpiece Transformers Clearance Sale! Decided to get outta collecting Transformers so I wanna give these MP's a good home. Please read the description of each item. Each item is in mint condition and comes from a smoke free home. Contact me to arrange a meet in the GTA! I'm open to negotiating so please send me your offers!



$260 Hasbro Masterpiece Optimus Prime - Brand new still in sealed box.



$220 Hasbro Masterpiece Thundercracker - Brand new still in sealed box.



$100 Hasbro YOTH Optimus Prime - Item was opened and displayed. All accessories and manuals are included, box is in mint condition.



$120 Hasbro Masterpiece Rodimus Prime - Item was opened and displayed. All accessories and manuals are included, box is in mint condition.



$110 Hasbro Masterpiece Sunstorm - Item was opened and displayed. All accessories and manuals are included, box is in mint condition.



$100 Hasbro Masterpiece Grimlock - Item was opened and displayed. All accessories and manuals are included, box is in mint condition.



$160 Hasbro Masterpiece Soundwave - Item was opened and displayed. The eyes of the figure were painted red in order to give him a more cartoon accurate look. All accessories and manuals are included, box is in mint condition.



$70 Hasbro Masterpiece Prowl - Item was opened and displayed. All accessories and manuals are included, box is in mint condition. Attached Thumbnails



