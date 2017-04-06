|
Masterpiece Transformers Clearance Sale!
Decided to get outta collecting Transformers so I wanna give these MP's a good home. Please read the description of each item. Each item is in mint condition and comes from a smoke free home. Contact me to arrange a meet in the GTA! I'm open to negotiating so please send me your offers!
$260 Hasbro Masterpiece Optimus Prime - Brand new still in sealed box.
$220 Hasbro Masterpiece Thundercracker - Brand new still in sealed box.
$100 Hasbro YOTH Optimus Prime - Item was opened and displayed. All accessories and manuals are included, box is in mint condition.
$120 Hasbro Masterpiece Rodimus Prime - Item was opened and displayed. All accessories and manuals are included, box is in mint condition.
$110 Hasbro Masterpiece Sunstorm - Item was opened and displayed. All accessories and manuals are included, box is in mint condition.
$100 Hasbro Masterpiece Grimlock - Item was opened and displayed. All accessories and manuals are included, box is in mint condition.
$160 Hasbro Masterpiece Soundwave - Item was opened and displayed. The eyes of the figure were painted red in order to give him a more cartoon accurate look. All accessories and manuals are included, box is in mint condition.
$70 Hasbro Masterpiece Prowl - Item was opened and displayed. All accessories and manuals are included, box is in mint condition.
