Old Today, 09:05 AM   #1
L1FTER
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Toronto
Posts: 53
Masterpiece Transformers Clearance Sale!
Decided to get outta collecting Transformers so I wanna give these MP's a good home. Please read the description of each item. Each item is in mint condition and comes from a smoke free home. Contact me to arrange a meet in the GTA! I'm open to negotiating so please send me your offers!

$260 Hasbro Masterpiece Optimus Prime - Brand new still in sealed box.

$220 Hasbro Masterpiece Thundercracker - Brand new still in sealed box.

$100 Hasbro YOTH Optimus Prime - Item was opened and displayed. All accessories and manuals are included, box is in mint condition.

$120 Hasbro Masterpiece Rodimus Prime - Item was opened and displayed. All accessories and manuals are included, box is in mint condition.

$110 Hasbro Masterpiece Sunstorm - Item was opened and displayed. All accessories and manuals are included, box is in mint condition.

$100 Hasbro Masterpiece Grimlock - Item was opened and displayed. All accessories and manuals are included, box is in mint condition.

$160 Hasbro Masterpiece Soundwave - Item was opened and displayed. The eyes of the figure were painted red in order to give him a more cartoon accurate look. All accessories and manuals are included, box is in mint condition.

$70 Hasbro Masterpiece Prowl - Item was opened and displayed. All accessories and manuals are included, box is in mint condition.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20170406_222353.jpg Views: 2 Size: 99.1 KB ID: 36335   Click image for larger version Name: 20170406_211902.jpg Views: 2 Size: 94.7 KB ID: 36336   Click image for larger version Name: 20170406_211910.jpg Views: 2 Size: 88.3 KB ID: 36337   Click image for larger version Name: 20170406_212137.jpg Views: 1 Size: 92.7 KB ID: 36338   Click image for larger version Name: 20170406_212208.jpg Views: 2 Size: 95.9 KB ID: 36339  

Click image for larger version Name: 20170406_212928.jpg Views: 1 Size: 97.1 KB ID: 36340   Click image for larger version Name: 20170406_214008.jpg Views: 1 Size: 88.4 KB ID: 36341   Click image for larger version Name: 20170406_222047.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.2 KB ID: 36342   Click image for larger version Name: 20170406_190516.jpg Views: 1 Size: 91.5 KB ID: 36343  
