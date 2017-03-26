Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page RID Season 4: Combiner Force ? Cartoon Network Europe Schedule Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,334
RID Season 4: Combiner Force ? Cartoon Network Europe Schedule Revealed


Cartoon Network Europe has listed airdates (thanks once again to Regular Capital) for Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Season 4: Combiner Force. According to the schedule, the new season will air from Saturday 27th May to Saturday 8th July, on both Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. The release date is exactly the day Cartoon Network Germany will air the new season as well. This sheds a light on another matter regarding the Season length. Previously, it was confirmed that there are 26 episodes made and distributed officially. However, new schedules only lists just 13. There are may &#187; Continue Reading.

The post RID Season 4: Combiner Force – Cartoon Network Europe Schedule Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Gobots Super Gobot Clutch Mint C-9 Rare
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Transformers
Transformers Legends Takara Arcee Autobot MISB Sealed LG-10
Transformers
Transformers Hunt For Decepticons HFTD Leader Starscream Complete expert NIB new
Transformers
Lot of assorted G1 Transformers - Optimus Prime, Wheeljack, Prowl, others
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro G2 Generation 2 Bruticus Combaticons Set COMPLETE
Transformers
G1 Vintage Transformers Weapons Lot MIRAGE NIGHTBEAT SOUNDWAVE WHIRL 0. PRIME ++
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:02 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.