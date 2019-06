Prime 1 Studio Bumblebee Movie Soundwave Statue Prototype Images

Direct from Wonder Festival Shangai, we have some images of the impressive*Prime 1 Studio Bumblebee Movie Soundwave Statue Prototype, via Prime 1 Studio Facebook *and Weibo user*??? . We have a very detailed statue, showing off even the small inner parts of the articulation points. Soundwave is standing next to Ravage, both over a base similar to Cybertron surface. His arm raised and pointing forward, as if he were ordering Ravage to attack. Sounwave's visor features red lights. Keep in mind, that this is still a prototype and changes may be done in the final product.