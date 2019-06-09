Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:14 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,854
Prime 1 Studio Bumblebee Movie Soundwave Statue Prototype Images


Direct from Wonder Festival Shangai, we have some images of the impressive*Prime 1 Studio Bumblebee Movie Soundwave Statue Prototype, via Prime 1 Studio Facebook*and Weibo user*???. We have a very detailed statue, showing off even the small inner parts of the articulation points. Soundwave is standing next to Ravage, both over a base similar to Cybertron surface. His arm raised and pointing forward, as if he were ordering Ravage to attack. Sounwave’s visor features red lights. Keep in mind, that this is still a prototype and changes may be done in the final product. Check the mirrored images &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Prime 1 Studio Bumblebee Movie Soundwave Statue Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



