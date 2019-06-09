|
Prime 1 Studio Bumblebee Movie Soundwave Statue Prototype Images
Direct from Wonder Festival Shangai, we have some images of the impressive*Prime 1 Studio Bumblebee Movie Soundwave Statue Prototype, via Prime 1 Studio Facebook
*and Weibo user*???
. We have a very detailed statue, showing off even the small inner parts of the articulation points. Soundwave is standing next to Ravage, both over a base similar to Cybertron surface. His arm raised and pointing forward, as if he were ordering Ravage to attack. Sounwave’s visor features red lights. Keep in mind, that this is still a prototype and changes may be done in the final product. Check the mirrored images » Continue Reading.
The post Prime 1 Studio Bumblebee Movie Soundwave Statue Prototype Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca