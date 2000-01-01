Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,364

Transformers G1 Writer David Wise to attend TFcon Toronto 2018 David Wise to the Toronto guest list this year for his first ever TFcon. As an American television animation writer, Wise was the single most prolific writer for the Transformers Generation 1 cartoon, penning fifteen episodes including but not limited to The Secret of Omega Supreme, Microbots, Kremzeek!, The Key to Vector Sigma, War Dawn and The Rebirth. Beyond the Transformers Universe, Wise was the head writer for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) TV series where he wrote or co-wrote over 70 episodes and story-edited many more.



We are very pleased to welcome David Wise to TFcon Toronto, says General Manager Colin Douglas. His work has been enjoyed by countless Transformers fans across the world for decades, making his appearance at the show a great opportunity for fans to interact with an original Transformers creator.



David will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long.



David Wise is presented by Toyhax



DAVID KAYE voice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated, GARRY CHALK the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars and Beast Machines, as well Optimus Prime in the Transformers Armada, Energon and Cybertron series, HAL RAYLE the voices of G1 Snarl and Shrapnel, DAVID MENDENHALL the voice of Daniel Witwicky in the Generation 1 series, as well as JAMES ROBERTS the writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light, plus Transformers Comic Book artists ALEX MILNE and SARA PITRE DUROCHER with more to be announced.



Tickets to TFcon Toronto 2018 are now on sale.

