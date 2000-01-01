Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:21 PM
skyshadow
Mini-Con
Join Date: Nov 2017
Location: Milton, Ontario
Posts: 2
Skyshadow's simple store
I can meet up in or around the Milton area. PM for offers.


Power of the Primes
Wave 1 Prime Masters = Set of 3 for $20
Wave 1 Deluxe* = Set of 4 for $65

Titans Return
  • Voyager
    • Alpha Trion = $30
    • Astrotrain* = $30
  • Deluxe
    • Triggerhappy = $15
    • Chasm = $15
    • Hardhead = $20



*Astrotrain's packaging is unopened, but the top side of the clear plastic window has a crack.
*Jazz's packaging is unopened, but the side of the plastic shell has a crack.
*Will provide pictures if requested.
