|
Today, 09:21 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Milton, Ontario
|
Skyshadow's simple store
I can meet up in or around the Milton area. PM for offers.
Power of the Primes
Wave 1 Prime Masters = Set of 3 for $20
Wave 1 Deluxe* = Set of 4 for $65
Titans Return
*Astrotrain's packaging is unopened, but the top side of the clear plastic window has a crack.
*Jazz's packaging is unopened, but the side of the plastic shell has a crack.
*Will provide pictures if requested.
- Voyager
- Alpha Trion = $30
- Astrotrain* = $30
- Deluxe
- Triggerhappy = $15
- Chasm = $15
- Hardhead = $20
|
|