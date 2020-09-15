|
Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe Out In The UK
Good news for UK collectors! We had previously reported Earthrise Smokescreen at UK retail
, but we confirmed it was a solid case with no trace of the rest of his wave. Now, 2005 Board JaY88 member found at Smyths Toys branch in Chelmsford, Essex all of Earthrise Deluxe wave 2 Smokescreen, Arcee, Allison, and Airwave on shelf. Happy hunting!
