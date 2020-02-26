Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,300

More... Previews World *have just updated the Transformers Galaxies #05 Cover B By Sara Pitre-Durocher for your viewing pleasure. Additionally, Sara treated us via her Twitter account with the clean version of her cover featuring a not-so-happy Cliffjumper while seeing his reflection… as Bumblebee. This new issue of Transformers Galaxies brings us some background story for Cliffjumper. Mark your comic calendar in March 04, 2020 for this issue. Click on the bar to see the mirrored covers after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Galaxies #05 Cover B By Sara Pitre-Durocher appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





