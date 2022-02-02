Comic Watch drops another February solicitations update, with the 5-page preview of Transformers issue #40. Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are finally reunited, but will this be the Autobots’ last stand or their greatest hour?! Drive safely in Crystal City while seeking the answers, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Angel Hernandez (Cover Artist), Nick Brokenshire (Cover Artist), Andrew Griffith (Cover Artist)
