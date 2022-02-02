Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:14 AM
Super_Megatron
IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #40


Comic Watch drops another February solicitations update, with the 5-page preview of Transformers issue #40. Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are finally reunited, but will this be the Autobots’ last stand or their greatest hour?! Drive safely in Crystal City while seeking the answers, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Angel Hernandez (Cover Artist), Nick Brokenshire (Cover Artist), Andrew Griffith (Cover Artist)

The post IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #40 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



