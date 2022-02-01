Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:09 AM
chaingunsofdoom
Wrecker
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 2,809
Items for sale (4 free OCT shipping days)
Hello,

Canada Post Free Shipping Tuesday is coming up, so I am offering the following items for sale. There are 4 free October days, so I will only have 4 slots for buyers.

I have sold items here previously, so please use the search button to see my previous sales.

Items MISB at WM cost:
SS Exo-Suit Spike $16.97 plus GST.
Coronation Starscream $39 plus GST.
Shadowstrip $35.97 plus GST.

Kingdom MISB:
Inferno $40
Cyclonus $40

Earthrise MISB:
Smashdown $4.
Slitherfang $4.
Rung $4.
Soundbarrier $4.
Doublecrosser $4.
Trip-Up and Daddy-O $5.
Bombshock and Growl $5.
Roller Force and Ground Hog $5.

Payment via PayPal only please. Fees will be paid by the buyer (2.9% + 30 cents). I will send you an itemized invoice so that you and I are both covered by PayPal's agreement should anything happen.

I will ship items bubblewrapped safely in a box so that they arrive OK.

Please PM me if interested. I am busy during the day, so I may only be able to reply to you after dinner time MST. Thanks!
