Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Preventative Peg Breaking Mod for Earthrise Grapple
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:57 AM   #1
JonoPrime
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 520
Preventative Peg Breaking Mod for Earthrise Grapple
Heres a quick fix for Earthrise Voyager Grapple to prevent any peg snapping issues when transforming from alt mode to bot mode.

I stumbled across this on TFW2005s review page. While it doesnt look to be happening to every copy, I thought Id still share this for anyone looking for a preventative measure to any possible breakages.

Page 1, about half way down, shows where things can go awry: https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threa...class.1188437/

For me the simplest method was a combo of lightly sanding down the pegs (that connect from the crane portion) AND carefully shaving open the peg holes (under each foot) as well. All the while checking the connection to ensure it doesnt become too loose. Took about 10 minutes total.

Hope this helps
JonoPrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:04 PM   #2
imfallenangel
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 547
Re: Preventative Peg Breaking Mod for Earthrise Grapple
Those pegs look like crap, I wouldn't sand them, that would just make them more fragile, I'd go with making the holes a tad larger.

At the same time, drop some epoxy in those empty holes of the pegs, possibly adding some under for extra support.

But I'm skipping this figure as it's ridiculously out of scale with everything in the series.
imfallenangel is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:48 PM   #3
1337w422102
I come from the Net.
1337w422102's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Brossard, Quebec
Posts: 790
Re: Preventative Peg Breaking Mod for Earthrise Grapple
Yeah, seriously, don't touch the pegs; just widen the holes.
Phrasing.

I'll hold off until Inferno.
__________________
How many wheels could Wheeljack 'jack if Wheeljack could 'jack wheels?

Ages 25 & Up: Comics with Kung-Fu Grip and Balljoints of Steel
1337w422102 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:05 PM   #4
RNSrobot
Nexus Maximus
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 2,258
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: Preventative Peg Breaking Mod for Earthrise Grapple
Quote:
Originally Posted by 1337w422102 View Post
Yeah, seriously, don't touch the pegs; just widen the holes.
Phrasing.

I'll hold off until Inferno.

Phrasing BOOM!

...damn dog, inapropes.
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:28 PM   #5
protoform_ironhide
Commander
protoform_ironhide's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 1,846
Re: Preventative Peg Breaking Mod for Earthrise Grapple
Quote:
Originally Posted by imfallenangel View Post
But I'm skipping this figure as it's ridiculously out of scale with everything in the series.
It is out of scale in alt mode, not in bot mode though. Even Optimus is out of scale if you are picky on their alt mode scale. We probably won't get a G1 looking Grapple that is in scale in both alt mode and bot mode after this release, perhaps have to wait another 10 years.
protoform_ironhide is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Classics 2007 Constructicon Devastator MIB COMPLETE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Binaltech Lot Takara Tomy BT (MIB) Imported Japanese G1 Updates
Transformers
Transformers lot!!! Commemorative series lot
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy LG-17 Beast Wars BLACKARACHNIA MIB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Takara Transformers Decepticon Combiner Devastator Constructicons Lot
Transformers
Vintage Hard to Find TRANSFORMERS Hasbro G1 ULTRA MAGNUS 1980s - w/Box
Transformers
Vintage 1986 Metroplex Complete G1 Transformers Rubber Tires With Original Box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.