Preventative Peg Breaking Mod for Earthrise Grapple



I stumbled across this on TFW2005s review page. While it doesnt look to be happening to every copy, I thought Id still share this for anyone looking for a preventative measure to any possible breakages.



Page 1, about half way down, shows where things can go awry:



For me the simplest method was a combo of lightly sanding down the pegs (that connect from the crane portion) AND carefully shaving open the peg holes (under each foot) as well. All the while checking the connection to ensure it doesnt become too loose. Took about 10 minutes total.



