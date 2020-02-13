|
IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Milne Issue #1 Cover B Art Process
Joining the storm of excellence which you already know
is incoming for this month’s first
*Transformers vs. The Terminator issue are the B
cover, accompanying
line art and pencils by artist & TFW2005 member Alex Milne. Creator credits
: David Mariotte (Author) John Barber (Author) Tom Waltz (Author) Alex Milne (Artist, Cover Artist) Gavin Fullerton (Cover Artist) Francesco Francavilla (Cover Artist) John Giang (Cover Artist) Check out the attached artwork, then share your thoughts about it on the 2005 boards!
