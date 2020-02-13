Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Milne Issue #1 Cover B Art Process


Joining the storm of excellence which you already know is incoming for this month’s first*Transformers vs. The Terminator issue are the B cover, accompanying line art and pencils by artist &#38; TFW2005 member Alex Milne. Creator credits: David Mariotte (Author) John Barber (Author) Tom Waltz (Author) Alex Milne (Artist, Cover Artist) Gavin Fullerton (Cover Artist) Francesco Francavilla (Cover Artist) John Giang (Cover Artist) Check out the attached artwork, then share your thoughts about it on the 2005 boards!

The post IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Milne Issue #1 Cover B Art Process appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



