|
Soundtrack Saturdays: Hasbro Studios Music From The Transformers Score
A new installment of the Soundtrack Saturdays series is available, rolling out four more Generation 1 series tracks composed by Robert J. Walsh & Johnny Douglas which are included on the 2018
Hasbro Studios Presents ’80s TV Classics: Music from The Transformers vinyl release
. Check out the clip below, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post Soundtrack Saturdays: Hasbro Studios Music From The Transformers Score
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.