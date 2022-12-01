doublej Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2009 Location: Mississauga Posts: 106

Small G1 odds and ends Getting rid of some odds and ends. Prices are in CDN$. Local deals preferred. If you need more pictures, please ask.





Scopeman $100. Complete in box. Box and insert are in good condition. Bot and accessories are in excellent condition and doesn?t seem to be ever played with. I?m selling because it doesn?t really fit in my collection.



Action Master Starscream $70. Action master is in good shape. Joints are tight. Missing handlebars, otherwise complete.



Brainstorm $110. Joints are tight except face flap on headmaster. Missing right gun.



Hot Rod Patrol $45. Complete. excellent condition



Thunderwing - Inner Robot Only. Send an Offer.



Bludgeon - Inner Robot Only. Send an Offer. Attached Thumbnails

