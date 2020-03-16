|
Free Digital Transformers Line Art By Artist Casey Coller
Many families are facing the Coronavirus alert at home. We know it’s hard to stay stuck at home specially with small kids who need proper space and time. Artist Casey Coller is giving a great gift for everyone during this difficult time. Via his Twitter account,
*Mr. Coller has shared 4 pieces of Transformers line art featuring Optimus Prime, Soundwave, Chromia, and Bumblebee. They are free to print out or import into procreate/similar digital programs and let your kids have a great time coloring them. Thanks again to Casey Coller for his kindness. Click on the bar to check the » Continue Reading.
