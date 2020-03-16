|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Two More Titan Masters Attack Cards
The Transformers Trading Card Game team adds
two more for Wave 5: Wingspan joins the Decepticon ranks. And he likes it when his Upgrades are scrapped…these Industrial-Grade Phase Charges should do the trick! Wingspan’s Stratagem helps get upgrades under him from your entire team. Titan Masters Attack releases April 17th! Size up the attached card artwork, then join the deck strategy discussion on the 2005 boards!
