Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Two More Titan Masters Attack Cards
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,412
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Two More Titan Masters Attack Cards


The Transformers Trading Card Game team adds two more for Wave 5: Wingspan joins the Decepticon ranks. And he likes it when his Upgrades are scrapped…these Industrial-Grade Phase Charges should do the trick! Wingspan’s Stratagem helps get upgrades under him from your entire team. Titan Masters Attack releases April 17th! Size up the attached card artwork, then join the deck strategy discussion on the 2005 boards!

The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Two More Titan Masters Attack Cards appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers beast wars evil predacon megatron sealed in variant box
Transformers
Transformers Siege: WFC Phantomstrike Squadron (Skywarp) MISB w/brown shipper.
Transformers
PRIME 1 STUDIO SIDESHOW EXCLUSIVE OPTIMUS PRIME TRANSFORMERS GENERATION1 STATUE
Transformers
Vintage 1986 Transformers G1 Cassettes Ramhorn Eject NOS In Package 5935 5724
Transformers
Transformers Movie Toys Leader Class Optimus Prime Jetfire Lot (All Complete)
Transformers
Transfomers Botcon 2005 Timelines Descent Into Evil set COMPLETE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.