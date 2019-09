Siege Generations Selects Powerdasher Zetar Iin-Hand Images

Via Yenting Lai on TFND Facebook *we have our first in-hand images of*Siege Generations Selects Powerdasher Zetar. First revealed at ACGHK 2019 , Zetar is a very nice retool and redeco of Siege Brunt. The new colors and drill-head really brings the mold its own personality and style as a perfect homage of the original G1 Powerdasher. We have images and close-ups from different angles and the respective comparison pics next to Brunt. Enjoy the mirrored images after the jump and then sound your impressions on the 2005 Boards!