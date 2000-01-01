Today, 05:26 PM #1 zuffyprime Fortress Maximus Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton Posts: 5,127 WANTED: THUNDERCATS CLASSICS 2011 LION-O IN PACKAGE

I'm looking for a Thundercats classics 2011 Lion-O

in package please. The 8 inch fig, not the badlands one.



If you have one and can meet up in the Mississauga Brampton, Oakville, Etobicoke area, please send me a pm, and let me know the price you are asking for it.



Thanks for looking guys, appreciate it! Hi Guys,I'm looking for a Thundercats classics 2011 Lion-Oin package please. The 8 inch fig, not the badlands one.If you have one and can meet up in the Mississauga Brampton, Oakville, Etobicoke area, please send me a pm, and let me know the price you are asking for it.Thanks for looking guys, appreciate it! Attached Thumbnails

I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts

I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs

If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

