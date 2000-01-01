Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
zuffyprime
WANTED: THUNDERCATS CLASSICS 2011 LION-O IN PACKAGE
Hi Guys,
I'm looking for a Thundercats classics 2011 Lion-O
in package please. The 8 inch fig, not the badlands one.

If you have one and can meet up in the Mississauga Brampton, Oakville, Etobicoke area, please send me a pm, and let me know the price you are asking for it.

Thanks for looking guys, appreciate it!
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
