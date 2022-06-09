Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Studio Series Rise of the Beasts Deluxe Bumblebee Listing Found


Yet more 2023 Transformers product listings are coming to us this July 4th courtesy of Jtprime17 and Walmart. In very unsurprising news, Bumblebee (codename George) will also be getting a Studio Series Rise of the Beasts Deluxe figure next year, and this time we have an idea of what he may look like thanks to a previous image. Let us know what you think and stay tuned to TFW for more!

The post Studio Series Rise of the Beasts Deluxe Bumblebee Listing Found appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



